It was revealed in September last year that South stars Dulquer Salmaan and Rana Daggubati are joining hands for a Tamil film titled Kaantha. In the update, the makers revealed that the Selvamani Selvaraj directorial will soon go on floors. In the latest update, the OTT streaming rights for Kaantha have been unveiled. The movie, starring Dulquer Salman and Bhagyashree Borse, is produced by DQ's Wayfarer Films in collaboration with Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media. Netflix has acquired the OTT streaming rights for Kaantha following its theatrical release. Interestingly, the makers have yet to reveal the first look of the upcoming movie, which Netflix has teased in its recent post. ‘Kaantha’: Dulquer Salmaan and Rana Daggubati Join Hands for New Telugu Film Co-Starring Bhagyashri Borse; Makers Drop Photo From Pooja Ceremony.

‘Kaantha’ To Stream on Netflix Post Theatrical Release

Two artists. One feud. A lesson they’ll never forget. Kaantha is coming to Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, after its theatrical release!#NetflixPandigai pic.twitter.com/dkxGYEwVK4 — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) January 15, 2025

