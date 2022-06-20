The makers of Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's next movie Kaduva have made the movie's release date official. Earlier on Monday, Kaduva producers took to their social media to make an announcement of the release date, along with an interesting poster. Kaduva: Prithviraj Sukumaran-Starrer To Arrive In Theatres On June 30 (View Poster).

As announced by them, Kaduva will be released worldwide in theatres on June 30. Being a pan-India movie, Kaduva will be released in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi simultaneously.

Touted to be a high-octane action entertainer, the movie stars Bheemla Nayak fame Samyukta Menon as the female lead opposite Prithviraj Sukumaran. Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi will be seen in an interesting role in Kaduva as well. Kaduva Teaser: Prithviraj Sukumaran-Shaji Kailas Bring Back '90s Action Chops In This Mass Entertainer Co-Starring Vivek Oberoi (Watch Video).

Kaduva is directed by Shaji Kailas, while it is produced by Listin Stephen and Supriya Menon under the banners Magic Frames & Prithviraj Productions. Music by Jakes Bejoy.

