Here it is! Kajal Aggarwal's first look as a bride from her special day. The Singham actress tied the knot with her entrepreneur beau, Gautam Kitchlu at Taj Colaba today afternoon and their first pictures as a couple are now going viral on the internet. Kajal had earlier shared a glimpse of her bridal avatar and needless to say, she looked stunning in her getup. The couple redefines royalty in their first picture as a married couple and we can't stop gushing about how amazing they look together!

While Kajal was decked up in all red attire, Gautam picked a light pink shade for his sherwani. The couple didn't decide to colour coordinate their outfits and honestly, it was a refreshing change to witness. Kajal has joined the list of celebs of Neha Kakkar and Scarlett Johansson who managed to get married amid the pandemic thereby giving us some happy memories to cherish for this year. Kajal's wedding announcement was rather sudden but we are glad for she chose to make us a part of her celebration. Kajal Aggarwal's a Charming Bride-to-Be, Actress' Pictures from Haldi Ceremony Go Viral.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu from their Wedding

Kajal Aggarwal - Gautam Kitchlu wedding photo out (Photo Credits: Instagram)

From picking green for her Mehendi ceremony to yellow for Haldi and red for wedding, Kajal's wedding wardrobe had a typical colour palette. She probably loved being a contemporary bride and wanted to go all 'desi' on her special day. We are clearly impressed with her bridal avatar and think she made for a resplendent bride. What are your thoughts?

