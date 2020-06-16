Kannada Actress Shubha Poonja and Beau Sumanth Billava to Get Married in December 2020 (View Post)

Kannada actress Shubha Poonja on Tuesday revealed she is all set to marry her beau Sumanth Billava in December 2020. Shubha wrote o Instagram: "Sharing with you all the pics of the man who I'm going tot get married to .... Sumanth Billava . "I know I'm sharing it a day late .... but here it is ... and will be getting married after the lock down probably in December." Allu Arjun and His Daughter Arha Have the Cutest Exchange After He Asks Her If She’ll Marry a Man of His Choice for the 374th Time! (Watch Video)

Along with it, she posted a few pictures in which the lovebirds strike poses with each other. Shubha's fans are extremely happy. They showered the couple with love and good wishes.

Check Out Shubha Poonja 's Instagram Post Below

A user commented: "You guys look so good together." Another one wrote: "God bless you both." Shubha is best known for her critically acclaimed film "Moggina Manasu"

