Hansika Motwani Has a Pretty Amusing Reaction to Reports of Her Getting Married to a Businessman (View Tweet)

Hansika Motwani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Life of a celebrity is not as glamorous as it looks. These stars also face a lot on the professional and personal front. Having said that, if you happen to be a celebrity, one should accept the fact that everything and anything can be written about you. However, seems like South actress, Hansika Motwani does not accept the rule. Why do we say this? As recently rumour has it that Motwani is soon going to get hitched with a businessman in a few days. Well, now reacting to the same, Hansika kinda rubbished the speculation of she getting married anytime soon. This Video of Hansika Motwani’s Ex-Boyfriend Silambarasan From the Sets of Maha Leaks Online.

The actress replied to a portal's article and wrote, "RUBBISH ! Omg who is he ???? Seems like the South beauty is having a great laugh at the report. Earlier also the actress' personal life has been discussing a point in the tinsel town. Back in 2013, South star Silambarasan had opened up on marrying Motwani, but later as there was trouble in their paradise, the two parted ways. Ex-Flames Hansika Motwani and Simbu to Work Together in UR Jameel’s Maha?

Check Out Hansika's Reply To Her Marriage Reports Below:

Hansika Motwani's Reply

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be soon seen in U.R.Jameel's upcoming film, Maha which also stars her ex-flame. Actor Srikanth is said to be opposite the actress in the film. Coming back to Motwani's sassy reply, well done. Stay tuned!

