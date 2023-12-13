Actor Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa has found its leading lady in debutante Preity Mukhundhan. Talking about it, director Mukesh Kumar Singh said: "For Preity, this isn’t just an initial steps into the film industry but a leap into the world of art and cinema and mostly learning. She was a perfect fit for the role and we look forward to working with her." Kannappa: Kannada Superstar Shiva Rajkumar Joins the Cast of Vishnu Manchu’s Upcoming Film.

The casting process for the pivotal role Preity portrays was rigorous, with numerous auditions held to find the perfect fit for the character. After a search, the filmmakers zeroed in on Preity, recognising her exceptional talent and the unique charm she brings to the table. Prabhas to Play Lord Shiva in Kannappa? Producer Vishnu Manchu's Cryptic Post Leaves Netizens Excited.

Preity background as a Bharatnatyam dancer brings a unique artistic dimension to her character.

