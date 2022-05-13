Even after the success of KGF: Chapter 2 and becoming a pan-India superstar, Rocking Star Yash has shown that he is strongly connected to his roots as he attended the wedding of his childhood friend in his hometown Mysuru. Yash, who is currently celebrating the success of his film 'KGF Chapter 2', is spending quality time with his family before taking up another film project. KGF 2 Box Office Collection Week 4: Hindi Version Of Yash’s Film Crosses Rs 400 Crore Mark!

The KGF star reached Mysuru with actress and wife Radhika Pandit to attend the wedding of his friend Chetan. The star couple was welcomed by bursting of crackers. Yash greeted the large crowd that had gathered for his arrival, as the news of his ccoming had spread like wildfire. He also obliged to requests for selfies by the crowd before going inside the wedding hall.

The cool gesture by the superstar won the hearts of the people. Videos and photos of the event have gone viral on social media.

