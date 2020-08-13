The Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) recently issued a statement in which they mentioned that they would not be cooperating with filmmakers and producers who would be opting for a direct web release of films. Owing to the coronavirus outbreak, there are several filmmakers who are opting the OTT way. But the statement issued by FEUOK gave an exemption for Tovino Thomas starrer Kilometers & Kilometers that was scheduled to be released in theatres on March 12. And looks like that has not gone down well with director – producer Aashiq Abu. Kilometers & Kilometers Teaser: Tovino Thomas Is a Die-Hard Mammootty Fan in a Film Whose Title Is Inspired from Mohanlal’s Famous Dialogue (Watch Video).

Kilometers & Kilometers is directed by Jeo Baby. The film has not even released and it has already faced the wrath of piracy. Considering there could be further losses for producer Anto Joseph if the release is delayed, FEUOK permitted it for OTT release. As soon as the statement from FEUOK was released, Aashiq Babu shared it on Facebook and mentioned, “When humans all over the world are fighting to survive a epidemic, the fatwa launched by a bossy organization in Kerala! Poor Anto Joseph has been allowed to be convinced. He got saved. The rest will get the job. Won't watch the movie theater. Be careful!” Sufiyum Sujatayum to Release on Amazon Prime Video, Kerala Film Exhibitors Federation Threatens to Ban All Movies of Jayasurya and Vijay Babu?

Aashiq Abu’s Post

The film exhibitors in Kerala were upset with actor Jayasurya and producer Vijay Babu when they decided to release their film Sufiyum Sujatayum on OTT platform. The film exhibitors back then stated that they wouldn’t be extending any kind of support to Jayasurya and Vijay Babu as they didn’t release Sufiyum Sujatayum in theatres first.

