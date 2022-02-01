SR Kalyanamandapam' fame Kiran Abbavaram is all set to entertain people with his upcoming movie 'Sebastian P.C. 524'. The makers of this upcoming thriller are eyeing to release it on February 25. Being a bilingual movie, 'Sebastian P.C. 524' is to be released in Telugu and Tamil simultaneously. Ramarao On Duty: Ravi Teja’s Action Thriller To Hit the Big Screens Either on March 25 or April 15 (View Post).

It is also reported that the makers are preparing to release the teaser for the movie so as to kick-start the promotions. Kiran Abbavaram is to play the role of a cop, who suffers from night blindness in this upcoming flick. One of the posters released hints at the same, saying, "I have night blindness, tell no one -- Seba." KGF Actor Yash Visits Anegudde Shree Vinayaka Temple in Traditional Attire to Seeks Blessings (View Pics).

Produced by Pramod and Raju, the bilingual action drama has Namratha Darekar and Komali Prasad as the female leads. Directed by Balaji Sayyapureddy, the movie is billed to be an interesting thriller and has the music of sensational composer Ghibran.

