Actress Rakul Preet Singh's first look from upcoming film 'Konda Polam' was revealed by the makers on Monday. The actress, whose character is called Obulamma, has a simple yet determined look on the poster. The film starring Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Rakul in leading roles, is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. Panja Vaisshnav Tej, Rakul Preet Singh’s Film Titled Konda Polam; To Release in Theatres on October 8!

Rakul plays the role of a shepherd girl in the film, based on author Sannapureddy Venkata Rami Reddy's novel. Earlier, Panja's look was also released in which he looked intense and fierce. Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Rakul Preet Singh’s Film’s First Look and Title To Be Out on August 20 (Watch Video)

Rakul Preet Singh’s Konda Polam First Look Poster

The film's music has been composed by M.M. Keeravani. The film is produced by Saibabu Jagarlamudi and Rajeev Reddy. 'Konda Polam' is scheduled to release on October 8.

