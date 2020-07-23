With domestic flight operations resuming, southern actress Lavanya Tripathi travelled back to her hometown Dehradun to meet her parents. The actress shared a video on Intagram stories where she can be seen at the airport, dressed in PPE suit and wearing protective eye gear and mask. "Ok can't breathe," she wrote on the image. She then shared a picture collage of things that made her day "happier", on her "Day 2" of homecoming. Lavanya Tripathi Shares a Stunning Photo From Her Throwback Photoshoot (View Pic)

Lavanya shared pictures of the greenery surrounding an empty road and the mountain ranges. "Finally coming to Doon and meeting my family made me a happy girl," she wrote. Lavanya rose to fame with roles in films like "Doosukeltha", "Bramman" and "Bhale Bhale Magadivoy", "Srirastu Subhamastu", "Yuddham Sharanam" and "Antariksham 9000 KMPH" Lavanya Tripathi Comes Up with a Quirky Way to Chop Onions .

The actress will next be seen in the Telugu film, "A1 Express", co-starring Sundeep Kishan. The film, which is reportedly a remake of the 2019 Tamil film "Natpe Thunai", is directed by Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 23, 2020 02:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).