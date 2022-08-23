Liger, written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, features a fantastic star cast, with Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday as the lead pair. The film that has been shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi languages will mark Vijay’s debut in Hindi Cinema and Ananya’s debut in Telugu Cinema. Their chemistry has already won audiences hearts and one just can’t wait to watch them together on the big screens. Liger: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s Film Censored With U/A Certificate, Runtime Revealed.

Liger produced under the banners of Dharma Productions and Puri Connects is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Ahead of its theatrical release, let’s take a look at some of its key details.

Cast – Apart from Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday as the lead pair, the film also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy and Mike Tyson in key roles.

Plot – Liger is a sports drama in which Vijay Deverakonda will be seen as a kickboxer with stutter. The film will showcase how from being a street boy he ends up representing the nation at the international level as an MMA fighter.

Watch The Trailer Of Liger Below:

Release Date – Liger is all set to hit the big screens on August 25. Apart from Telugu and Hindi, the film will also be released in dubbed versions – Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil.

Review – The reviews for Liger are not out yet. LatestLY will update as soon as the review for the film is out.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 23, 2022 03:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).