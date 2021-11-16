Liger star Vijay Deverakonda is over the moon it seems. As the superstar took to Twitter and shared a click from the time when he came face-to-face with Mike Tyson. FYI, the former professional boxer is also part of the film. In his post, Vijay mentioned that he's making memories with the legend. Indeed, the picture shared sees Vijay-Mike at their happiest.

Check It Out:

This man is love ❤️ Every moment I am making memories! And this one will forever be special..#Liger Vs The Legend.. When I came face to face with Iron @MikeTyson pic.twitter.com/F2QRpIaitS — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) November 16, 2021

