New Delhi, January 29: AI tools for video generation and editing has transformed the way creators approach for content creation. AI video editing tools are now available from different platforms like Meta, Google, OpenAI, and more with innovative solutions. It helps users to generate and edit videos seamlessly. From Meta's Movie Gen to OpenAI's Sora and Google’s Veo 2, AI video generators are improving the video production process and making it accessible and efficient for general users and professionals.

The video production has been transformed by the introduction of AI tools for video generation and editing processes. AI video editors like Apple invideo AI, Runway, and Wondershare Filmora can help to simplify video editing tasks, while Capsule offers innovative solutions for creators. As technology advances, these AI video editing tools offer advanced features for creativity. AI Tools for Image Generation: From DeepSeek Janus-Pro-7B to OpenAI DALL-E 3 and Google Imagen 3, List of AI Photo Generator Tools for Creative Solutions.

List of AI Video Generator Tools

Here is a list of AI video generator tools that can help you to create or edit videos using text prompts and other features.

Meta Movie Gen:

Meta Movie Gen was introduced in October 2024. Movie Gen users can create custom videos and sounds by typing text prompts. It also allows you to edit existing videos or transform your personal images into unique video creations. The tool can generate long, high-definition videos in various aspect ratios. Additionally, Movie Gen offers features that enable users to modify existing videos using text inputs for detailed editing options such as changing styles, adding transitions, and more for precise adjustments.

Google Veo 2:

Google Veo 2 was launched in December of last year. The tool allows users to create videos that feature realistic motion and high-quality output, which can reach up to 4K resolution. Users can explore a variety of styles and access a wide range of camera controls to enhance their video projects. Veo 2 can understand the specific language of cinematography, Users can use different prompts such as low-angle shots, cinematic shots, high-action tracking shots and more to generate videos to meet the creative vision.

OpenAI Sora:

OpenAI Sora was launched in December 2024. It is an AI model that can generate realistic and imaginative videos based on the instructions provided by its users. The text-to-video model, Sora can produce videos that are up to one minute long with high visual quality visuals. Sora is capable of creating videos that can include multiple characters, specific types of movement, and detailed representations of the subjects and their backgrounds.

Apple invideo AI:

Apple InVideo AI app lets you create videos from text easily. You can make a video with script, media, and voiceover with a single text prompt. You can describe your video idea in your own words. Users can choose their audience and where they want to share the video. Then, you can click "generate video" to create content. InVideo AI also helps to edit videos by using text prompts.

Runway:

Runway is an AI video generator tool, which provides advanced AI features for users to achieve unique results in their video projects. Runway offers a range of tools, including the ability to create videos from text, edit videos, and add special effects. Additionally, it is a cloud-based platform, which offers an automated texture creation tool. It allows you to make unique 3D textures that can be imported into different modelling software.

Wondershare Filmora:

Wondershare Filmora is a video editing tool that includes various AI features to enhance your editing experience. The AI Smart Cutout allows you to remove objects from scenes by painting over the area you want to cut out. Filmora also offers many other creative and productivity tools, such as a template library. Additionally, the Auto Beat Sync feature helps your video cuts to align with the music in your audio track. DeepSeek’s Open-Source Large Language Model Has Potential To Transform Smartphone Experience, Says Jefferies Report.

Capsule:

Capsule is an AI video editor to make video production easier and efficient. Users can select from a library of professional-grade motion design templates to enhance their videos. It offers Auto Frame feature, which helps with graphics and resizing. It allows you to edit, preview, and export videos for any platform. Additionally, Capsule includes a feature called VoiceMagic, which can improve poorly recorded speech and turn it into studio-quality sound.

