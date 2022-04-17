The team of director Seenu Ramasamy's eagerly-awaited family drama, 'Maa Manithan', featuring actors Vijay Sethupathi and Gayathrie in the lead, has released another trailer of the film. While the first trailer of the film gave away the fact that actor Vijay Sethupathi plays a character called Radhakrishnan and actress Gayathrie plays his wife, the second trailer shows that Radhakrishnan leads a peaceful life as an auto driver. Mughiz Trailer: Vijay Sethupathi and Regina Cassandra Find Weird Way to Teach Their Daughter About Grief in This Promising Film (Watch Video).

However, Radhakrishnan looks to take up another profession in order to get more income so that his children can get better education. The trailer does not give away the details of the new profession but shows that invariably it gets Radhakrishnan into a lot of trouble. Interestingly, while it was earlier announced that the film would release on May 6, the second trailer does not state so and only says 'coming soon'. Gayathrie’s Instagram Account Gets Hacked; Tamil Actress Says ‘Working on Recovering It’.

Check Out The Trailer Below:

It may be recalled that the film has already been cleared by the Censor Board with a clean 'U' certificate. The film has been garnering attention for a lot of reasons including the fact that this is the first film for which both music director Ilaiyaraja and his son Yuvan Shankar Raja have jointly scored music.

