Director U.R. Jameel's much-awaited thriller Maha, featuring actress Hansika Motwani in the lead, will finally hit screens on July 22, its makers announced on Tuesday. The film, which has been awaiting release for quite a long time, has triggered a lot of interest amongst industry insiders and film buffs for two reasons. Diesel: First Look Poster From Harish Kalyan and Athulyaa Ravi’s Film Out!

The first is that the film is Hansika's 50th film and the next is that actor Silambarasan has played a role in the film. Maha is produced by Malik Streams Corporation, a production and distribution company that is based in Malaysia. Hansika Motwani Recreates Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Step, Telugu Star Says He Was Her First-Ever Co-Star.

The film, which has music by Ghibran, has cinematography by J Laxman and editing by John Abraham. Along with UR Jameel, the film has been co-directed by Anju Vijai and is touted to be a gripping thriller.

