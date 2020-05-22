Mahesh Babu Urges Everyone to Make a Habit of Wearing Masks Whenever They Step Out of Their Homes

Mahesh Babu in Mask (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Life is trickling back to normalcy with the phased easing of lockdown restrictions, and Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu on Friday urged everyone to venture out with proper precautions. "We are opening up. Slowly, but surely. In a time like this, masks are mandatory. Make it a point to wear a mask every time you step out, that's least we can do to protect ourselves and others. It may seem odd, but it is the need of the hour and we must get used to it. One step at a time! Mahesh Babu Flaunts a New Hot Geeky Look In a Pic Shared by Wife Namrata Shirodkar.

Let's adapt to the new normal and get life back on track. It's cool to be masked. I am. Are you?" Mahesh Babu wrote on Instagram. Along with it, he posted a picture where he wears a mask. A few weeks ago, Mahesh Babu asked everyone to practice social distancing as well as fear distancing. Mahesh Babu and Daughter Sitara’s This Playful Video is Too Cute!

Check Out Mahesh Babu's Instagram Post Below

"Besides social distancing and maintaining good hygiene, there is something as important that needs our attention- #FearDistancing - Keeping ourselves away from people and news that creates panic and fear. Fake news is a real issue! Stay away from misguided information," he had tweeted.