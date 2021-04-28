Mahesh Babu's Telugu blockbuster Pokiri was released 15 years ago on this day, and the superstar's wife, actress Namrata Shirodkar, shared a picture of him from the film, calling it a "cult classic". "A pathbreaking film of its time.. a cult classic, perfect mix of mass and class! @urstrulymahesh as Pandu was just terrific! Memories of a lifetime #15YearsOfPokiri," she wrote alongside the photo. Mahesh Babu Fans Celebrate 14 Years of Pokiri (Read Tweets).

Pokiri released in 2006. The action thriller directed by Puri Jagannadh also stars Ileana D'Cruz, Prakash Raj, Nassar, Ashish Vidyarthi and Sayaji Shinde. The film has been remade successfully numerous times. Salman Khan starred in the Bollywood remake Wanted, while the Tamil version called Pokkiri featured Vijay. Not Ileana D'Cruz but Kangana Ranaut Was the First Choice for Mahesh Babu's Pokiri?

Check Out Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram Post Below:

The Kannada remake Porki had Darshan in the lead while there was also a remake in Bangladesh titled Moner Jala, starring Shakib Khan.

