Mahesh Babu Fans Celebrate 14 Years of Pokiri (Read Tweets)

Southern superstar Mahesh Babu's film "Pokiri" has completed 14 years since its release, and his loyal fans are trending #14YearsForSouthIndiaIHPokiri on Twitter. "Pokiri", which had released on April 28, 2006, is said to be the first film that crossed Rs 40 crore share in the south film industry. In the Puri Jagannadh directorial, Mahesh played Krishna, a police officer who disguises himself as a thug and joins the mafia to wipe out the underworld. The film also starred actress Ileana D'Cruz. Mahesh Babu Believes Staying Connected with Each Other Can Get Us Through This COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Telugu film was such a big hit that it was remade in Tamil as "Pokkiri" (2007), in Kannada as "Porki" (2010) and in Hindi as "Wanted" that brought Salman Khan back to the hit machine category.

#14YearsForSouthIndiaIHPokiri @urstrulyMahesh #Pokiri," wrote one Twitter user on Tuesday.

Other user wrote"7.1 Million Tweets Fire Done and Dusted FireOk hand #14YearsForSouthIndiaIHPokiri @urstrulyMahesh Pokiri," wrote another. "Super star industry hit movie all areas ALL TIME RECORD #14YearsForSouthIndiaIHPokiri," another tweeted.

#Pokiri14thAnniversaryCDP 14 years of block buster movie...pokiri..tq#puri sir....for giving memorable movie to fans....🥳🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/3nfno58pPC — Mr.cool (@Mrcool06556707) April 27, 2020

Celebrating 14 years For Pokiri A Big South Indian Biggest Industry Hit to gain 85crs in the year of 2006 Thanks to director @purijagan and @urstrulyMahesh from ssmb fans#14YearsForPokiri — Çãll Më Mr.SûRyå (@SmartSurya24) April 27, 2020

14 years for the trendsetter movie pokiri @MaheshBabu_FC ❤ He is the king of the tollywood....🔱@urstrulyMahesh, Tfl unforgettable movie, mass ka baap🔥 pic.twitter.com/2H1nzE0sF1 — Surya (@Surya73673797) April 27, 2020

On their respective social media accounts, Mahesh Babu's ardent fans even set their display picture as a poster which honoured and saluted the completion of 14 years of his film. Looking forward, Mahesh will be teaming up with filmmaker SS Rajamouli for his recently announced upcoming untitled film.