Malavika Mohanan Reveals Master is Different From Anything Made in Tamil Cinema Before, Says 'It Will Be a Treat For Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi Fans' 

Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Master is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film brings together superstars Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupati. Ever since the first looks of the films were released, fans have been waiting to get a glimpse of the trailer and even more since actor Arjun Das revealed that he has watched it more than not once and twice but six times. The film's leading lady, Malvika Mohanan in a recent interaction with Indian Express, further increased everyone's interest in the film after revealing some deets about the film. Master: Arjun Das Reveals When The Trailer of Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Will Be Released! (Watch Video).

Malavika in an Instagram live session spoke about working with both the Vijays and had a rather amazing thing to say. Sharing her experience of working on the film, the actress said, " It was like a big college picnic". Not just this, revealing how amazing her rapport is with Thalapathy Vijay, the actress quipped, "Vijay sir, has become a friend now. With him, I share a fun, buddy space."

While Malavika didn't divulge much details when it comes to the film's plot or what it's going to be about. She spoke about the overall vibe of the film and mentioned that it is different from anything that has been made in Tamil cinema before. Talking about what it is going to be like for fans, she said, "It is going to be a treat for Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi fans for sure. It is going to be madness."Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Master to Have a pan-India Release.

Well, this is certainly enough for us to get excited about the film. Despite the coronavirus restrictions that had stalled the film's work, Master has been among the few films that resumed post-production work on their movies. The makers have also stated no interest in going for an OTT release and the film will be releasing in theatres.