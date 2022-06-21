Popular Malayalam actor Siddique, a close friend of actor Dileep who is an accused in the 2017 actress abduction case, was questioned by the Crime branch police probe team on Tuesday. According to sources, the probe team has to submit its final report before the court on July 15 and for long they have been planning to interrogate Siddique. Dileep and Five Others Questioned for 2nd Day at the Crime Branch Office in the Actress Abduction Case.

Siddique was summoned on the basis of a letter written by Pulsar Suni, the prime accused in the case, which has reference to Siddique. The 59-year-old Siddique, who has done close to 400 films, has all along been supportive of Dileep. Even in the actors body - AMMA, he has strongly batted for the beleaguered Dileep who had to spend several weeks in jail in 2017 before being released on bail.

The police are understood to have quizzed Siddique on all the details which included a talk that took place in a hotel at Kochi before the abduction episode. A medical doctor based in Kochi also was called by the probe team. The probe was progressing smoothly, when last year in December, a film director Balachandrakumar, a former friend of Dileep, claimed that after being released on bail, Dileep had conspired to do away with the police officials probing the case. Bhavana Menon Comes Out On Social Media On Her Alleged Assault Case Involving Actor Dileep; Thanks All Her Supporters In Her Fight For Justice (View Post).

After the disclosure, a fresh case was registered against the actor and after a long legal battle, Dileep managed to get a bail in that case as well. But with fresh revelations gathering momentum, the probe team approached the court to cancel the actor's bail and it's now kept for the final orders from the court.

