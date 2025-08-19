Thiruvananthapuram, August 19: Malayalam cinema fans have reason to rejoice as superstar Mammootty is preparing to return to film sets after a seven-month break. News of his comeback was met with an outpouring of excitement and relief across the industry and among his fans worldwide. The veteran actor, who was indisposed and largely away from public life in recent months, had been residing in Chennai, away from his Kochi residence.

Rumors about his health had been circulating, but on Tuesday, noted film producer and Mammootty’s close aide Anto Joseph confirmed the good news through social media. “Finally, the prayers of many from across the globe have been answered. Thanks to God Almighty, thanks, thanks…” Joseph wrote, sparking widespread celebration. ‘Kalamkaval’: New Poster of Jithin K Jose’s Film Unveils Mammootty’s Gripping Avatar (View Pic).

Soon after, Mammootty’s PRO Robert Kuriakose added that the actor would soon be back before the camera. “He has been active during this time, though not for shooting. In two to three weeks, he will don the greasepaint again,” Kuriakose revealed.

According to industry insiders, Mammootty’s immediate priority will be to complete the films he had already started before his health setback. Only after wrapping up these projects will he move on to new commitments. Alongside Mohanlal -- his friendly rival on screen for nearly four decades -- Mammootty remains the face of Malayalam cinema. Despite advancing years, both continue to be the most sought-after stars in the industry, with producers eagerly waiting to secure their dates. Their presence in a film is still considered a guarantee of box-office success. ‘Kalamkaval’: Malayalam Superstar Mammootty and Vinayakan’s Much-Awaited Film to Release on October 9? Here’s What We Know.

The news of Mammootty’s illness earlier this year had left the Malayalam film fraternity and his fans concerned. Now, with his return, anticipation is high not only for his unfinished projects but also for fresh ventures.

Mammootty, who will celebrate his 74th birthday on September 7, is a three-time National Award-winning actor. In a career spanning nearly five decades, he has acted in over 400 films across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and even English, cementing his reputation as one of Kerala’s most celebrated cultural icons.

