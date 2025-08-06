Chennai, August 6: If rumours doing the rounds in the industry are to be believed, director Jithin K Jose’s much-awaited film Kalamkaval, featuring Malayalam superstar Mammootty and Vinayakan in the lead, is likely to release on October 9 this year. Sources in the industry claim that Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, which is distributing the film, has informed theatre owners of the makers' decision to release the film on October 9.

However, there has been no official announcement about the release date from the film's producers or from Wayfarer Films until now. It may be recalled that Mammootty, whose production house Mammootty Kampany is producing the film, had taken to his X timeline to release the first look poster of the film and its title. The film, which is Mammootty Kampany’s seventh production, had a tagline that read, “The venom beneath”. ‘Rekhachithram’ Ending Explained: Unravelling the Murder Mystery and Mammootty’s Impact in Asif Ali-Anaswara Rajan’s Investigative Thriller (SPOILER ALERT).

Earlier this year, the makers had released the second look poster of Mammootty from the film. While releasing it, Mammootty Kampany, on its timeline said, "Some Faces Raise Questions… Not Answers...Presenting The Second Look Poster of #Kalamkaval Directed by Jithin K Jose." 'Kalamkaval', the shooting of which was wrapped up in November last year, has story and screenplay by Jithin K Jose and Jishnu Sreekumar. It has editing by Praveen Prabhakar and cinematography by Faisal Ali. Music for this exciting entertainer will be by young composer Mujeeb Majeed. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Action Santhosh. Vishu 2025 Box Office: Mammootty’s ‘Bazooka’, Naslen’s ‘Alappuzha Gymkhana’ or Basil Joseph’s ‘Maranamass’ – Which Malayalam Movie Had Best Opening Day Collection? Find Out!.

The film has been in the news for the curiosity that it has triggered with its makers claiming that the film will showcase Mammootty in a role in which he has never been seen before. Already, rumours doing the rounds in the industry suggest that Mammootty plays a character with shades of grey in it. However, there has been no official confirmation in this regard until now.

