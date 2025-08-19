Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 18 (ANI): Mammootty's production house, Mammootty Kampany, shared a new poster of the actor's upcoming film 'Kalamkaval' on Sunday.

The film is directed by Jithin K Jose. The makers have not revealed the release date of the film.

The poster features Mammootty sitting on a chair with a menacing expression framed against the backdrop of a giant web.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Mammootty Kampany shared a poster with a caption stating, "What lies beneath is deadlier than you think. Kalamkaval On The Way."

As per the poster, the film is expected to feature Mammootty in what is said to be a powerful anti-hero role, while Vinayakan also plays a pivotal character in the film.

The screenplay has been penned by Jishnu Sreekumar along with Jithin. The movie will mark the seventh production venture under the Mammootty Kampany banner.

'Kalamkaval' marks Jithin K. Jose's directorial debut. He is best known as the writer of the Dulquer Salmaan-starrer 'Kurup', which emerged as a major success at the box office in 2021.

Earlier, the makers had unveiled the film's first look on the anniversary of Mammootty's acclaimed period drama 'Bramayugam', further heightening curiosity around the project.

The makers claimed that the movie features a "never-before-seen" character of Mammootty in the film. (ANI)

