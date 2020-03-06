Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Trailer: Mohanlal, Suniel Shetty's Historical Action Film Seems Like A Visual Feast (Watch Video)

Marakkar Trailer (Photo Credits: YouTube)

The first trailer of the upcoming action film, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, has dropped on the internet. Directed by Priyadarshan, the movie has one of the most ambitious star cast ever. There is Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja amongst many others. The first trailer of Marakkar has been released in many major languages of India. The movie will release in Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The footage is quite exciting. We get to see the world of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham. Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Teaser: Mohanlal's Historical War Drama is a Visual Spectacle (Watch Video).

Marakkar trailer tells us that Indian film industry has come a long way in the VFX department. The imagery presented in the footage is beautiful. It is evident from the short footage, that this film will be a visual feast. The project is touted as the most expensive Malayalam film ever made.

The world is set around a certain mysterious figure known as Kunjani. No one who has seen him has remained alive to tell the tale. People literally worship the silhouette of Kunjani. Picture of Ajith on the Sets of Mohanlal’s Marakkar Takes the Internet by Storm.

The war sequences are magnificent. The background score is exhilarating. The acting, of course, is superb. Mohanlal is the superstar. Every frame that he is in stays with you. Also, whistles for the scene where Suniel Shetty enters. Just amazing.