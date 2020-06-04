Meera Chopra Slams Abusive Jr NTR Fans For Threatening Her Despite Bigger Things Going On Like COVID-19 Crisis (Read Tweets)

Meera Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra's cousin, Meera Chopra has been in the news for a while for a bizarre reason. The die hard fans of Telugu star Junior NTR's trolled, abused and threatened the actress because she stated that she is not a fan of him but is a fan of Mahesh Babu. She shared multiple screenshots of online abuse hurled towards her along with rape threats. She also filed a cyber complaint against them with the help of the National Commission for Women (NCW) and theTelangana Police is looking into it. She recently again asked trolls to 'get a life.' Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Cousin Meera Chopra Receives Rape Threats From Jr NTR Fans, Actress Lodges Complaint With Cybercrime (View Tweets).

In her recent series of tweets, she wrote, "I just wana say 1 thing, people who are abusing me are lifeless. We have bigger crisis going on with covid, people are dying all over the world. and you guys are getting petty pleasure in abusing and threatning just bcoz iam not a fan of ur fav star. Go get a life!!!"

In another one, she wrote, "And now they have started insulting other actors.. iam sorry but who are these shameless people.. and what ate they trying to do..they dont respect anybody, forget women!!" Check out the tweets below.

Meere's Message to Abusive Trolls

I just wana say 1 thing, people who are abusing me are lifeless. We have bigger crisis going on with covid, people are dying all over the world. and you guys are getting petty pleasure in abusing and threatning just bcoz iam not a fan of ur fav star. Go get a life!!! — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) June 4, 2020

Screengrabs Shared by Meera

And now they have started insulting other actors.. iam sorry but who are these shameless people.. and what ate they trying to do..they dont respect anybody, forget women!! pic.twitter.com/zo3308e0hb — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) June 4, 2020

More...

@ysjagan @tanetivanita ive been abused of gangrape, acidattack, abused, cyberbullied and slutshamed by your state. @hydcitypolice has filed an fir and i hope for the safety of women this will investigated thoroughly pic.twitter.com/X05z46VrHK — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) June 4, 2020

Meanwhile, Hyderabad City Police, Cyber Crime Inspector Mohan Rao informed ANI that an FIR has been registered under sections 67 ITA Act 2008, 506 IPC and 509 IPC. Jr NTR is yet to comment on the whole issue. Stay tuned for more updates.