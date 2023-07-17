Actors Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming film Merry Christmas is all set to release on December 15. The film is shot in two languages, with different supporting actors. The Hindi version co-stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, while the Tamil version has Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles. Merry Christmas: Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif's Sriram Raghavan Movie Gets New Release Date and Retro Posters! (View Pics).

The film also introduces Pari, a child actor. Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte are seen in cameos.Produced by Ramesh Taurani & Jaya Taurani, and Sanjay Routray & Kewal Garg, Merry Christmas is a collaboration that combines the vision and expertise of two esteemed production houses, Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures. Merry Christmas: Radhika Apte To Cameo in Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif’s Sriram Raghavan Film - Reports.

Check Out The Tweet Here:

KATRINA KAIF - VIJAY SETHUPATHI: ‘MERRY CHRISTMAS’ NEW RELEASE DATE LOCKED... 15 Dec 2023 is the release date of #MerryChristmas, which teams #KatrinaKaif and #VijaySethupathi for the first time.#MerryChristmas - directed by #SriramRaghavan - is shot in two languages [#Hindi… pic.twitter.com/2GVuxkqQq3 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 17, 2023

Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures invite you to partake in the merrymaking with some rum cake and sherry. Merry Christmas is set to release worldwide on December 15.

