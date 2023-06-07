Radhika Apte has joined Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas according to reports. She has previously worked with him on Badlapur and Andhadun and will now work with him for the third time for an important cameo in the film. Mumbaikar Movie Review: Vijay Sethupathi and Vikrant Massey Can't Salvage Santosh Sivan's Dispirited Remake of Maanagaram.

