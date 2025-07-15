Actress Rashmika Mandanna's latest diary entry seems to suggest that she has embarked on a new journey. The Pushpa actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a short video of her latest dear diary entry. Rashmika wrote, "Dear Diary, Today I started something new and I can't wait to share the story with you." Rashmika Mandanna Shocks in Bold and ‘Dirty’ Avatar, Actress Looks Fierce and Unrecognisable in Edgy High-Fashion Shoot! (View Post)

Rashmika Mandanna Shares Post on Instagram

Along with the video, the Animal actress also penned the caption saying, "You know that feeling when your heart is racing, your hands are shaking, and your cheeks hurt from smiling?? Yeah… that’s me right now...Because something very, very special is on its way..." Rumoured Couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Seen Together in Same Car at Mumbai Airport, Video Goes Viral (Watch)

Rashmika Deverakonda Soon?

While it is not known what Rashmika is up to, netizens seem to think that she will be making an announcement regarding her relationship with her 'Dear Comrade' co-star Vijay Deverakonda. Taking to the comment section, one of the Insta users wrote, "Rashmika Deverakonda soon?" Another one penned, "Rashmika deverakonda soon". The speculations about Rashmika and VD being in a relationship have been doing rounds for a long time now, however, neither of the two have confirmed their relationship status. ‘A Version of Me I Hadn’t Met Before’: Rashmika Mandanna Unveils Fierce First Look of Her Upcoming Movie ‘Mysaa’ (See Post)

Rashmika Mandanna Shares First Look From 'Mysaa'

Rashmika Mandanna First Look From Her Next Film ‘Mysaa’

Work-wise, Rashmika recently shared the first look from her next, Mysaa on social media. The picture features her covering half of her face with a veil, with blood marks visible on the remaining half. Shedding light on the importance of Mysaa on her acting journey, Rashmika wrote in the caption, “I always try to give you something new… something different… something exciting…And this… This is one of those. A character I’ve never played before… a world I’ve never stepped into… and a version of me that even I hadn’t met till now.. It’s fierce.. it’s intense and it’s extremely raw..I am so nervous and super excited, I genuinely cannot wait for you to see what we’re going to be creating.. This is just the beginning..#Mysaa." Made under the direction of Rawindra Pulle, Mysaa will feature Rashmika as a woman from the Gond community.

