Telugu star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni, who are all set to welcome their child, received a special gift - a special tune by the Oscar Winning singer Kaala Bhairava, who sang "Naatu Naatu". The singer is very close to Ram and Upasana. Ram Charan’s Fans Thrash Man Over Demeaning Comments Against Actor’s Wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela.

Talking about the gift, Upasana said: "It is very heartwarming to see the love our baby is receiving. We are overjoyed at these gestures from all those who love us. Kala Bhairava is a dear friend and it is sweet of him to prepare a special tune that soothes our baby when he comes into this world."

She further mentioned: "Giving our child the comfort it needs through music is a really special thought. I thank him for spreading happiness in the lives of not just ours but so many other children who will get happy listening to this tune." Earlier, the couple received a hand-crafted wooden cradle by women survivors of sex trafficking, the glimpse of which was also shared by Upasana.

