Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala who recently got married at Annapura studios in Hyderabad took to social media to share special moments from their much hyped wedding. Posting their first official pictures from the wedding on Instagram they captioned it in Telugu. The first picture shows Shobhita lovingly holding Naga’s face. The rest of the pictures show multiple rituals held during their wedding ceremony including 'Havan' and 'Jaimaala'. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Pics: Nagarjuna Akkineni Shares Beautiful Moments From the Couple’s Special Day.

During the 'Jaimala' ceremony, the couple can be seen in a playful mood, as they try to put the garland around each other's neck, with neither willing to give in. Earlier Naga’s father Nagaarjuna Akkeneni had shared special moments from their wedding and had expressed gratitude to friends, family and fans. Nagaarjuna wrote “ My heart is overflowing with gratitude. To the media, thank you for your understanding and for giving us the space to cherish this beautiful moment. Your thoughtful respect and kind wishes have added to our joy.” The couple also visited Srisailam Temple in Andhra Pradesh post their wedding. As per reports they performed 'rudrabhishek' in the temple.

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala Share First Photos After Wedding

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita (@sobhitad)

The newlyweds were accompanied by Naga Chaitanya’s father Nagaarjuna. Naga and Shobhita got married on December 5th, 2024. The intimate yet star-studded affair was graced by luminaries such as Chiranjeevi, PV Sindhu, Nayanthara, NTR, and celebrated couples like Ram Charan-Upasana Konidela and Mahesh Babu-Namrata Shirodkar. With the Akkineni and Daggubati families coming together, it was a true family celebration. Annapurna Studios was founded by Naga Chaitanya's grandfather, Akkineni Nageswara Rao. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala Visit Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple After Wedding (View Pic).

It is a cherished family legacy not only for the Akkineni family but for the entire Telugu cinema fraternity. Spanning 22 acres in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, the studio holds a significant place in Tollywood's history, making it a fitting backdrop for this memorable day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2024 10:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).