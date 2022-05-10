Namitha, who rose to prominence in Telugu films such as Gemini, Sontham, Billa, and Simha, is also a popular actress in Tamil. Fans are sending their best wishes to the actress after she shared adorable photos of herself flaunting her baby bump. The 41-year-old actress announced her pregnancy on Instagram, as she also shares photos from her most recent photoshoot. Pregnant Sonam Kapoor Shares a Radiant Selfie in a Floral Kaftan From the Sets of Her Next Project.

In these photos, we can see her in black two-piece attire, showing off her baby bump. Namitha captioned the photo, "Motherhood. When the new chapter began, I changed, something shifted in me, so tenderly." "As the bright yellow sunshine on me, new life, new beings call on me, You're all that I ever wanted, and I prayed for you so long, Your gentle kicks and your flutters, I can feel them all, You are making me something I've never been, but furthermore than I can ever be! - Namithaa," the 'Gemini' actress further added.

Check Out Namitha's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namita Vankawala Chowdhary (@namita.official)

In 2017, Namitha married Chennai-based Veerendra Chowdhary. She has been relatively inactive in the film industry since her marriage, but still has a decent following in Tamil Nadu and the Telugu states.

