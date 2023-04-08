Nithya Menen is one of the most natural actors we have seen in recent times. She manages to gel with every character she portrays. She is immensely likable and extremely relatable. The movies and characters she picks are so close to reality that she often seems like one of us. If that isn't enough, her real-life personality is equally infectious. Actress Nithya Menen Slams Rumours Of Her Wedding, Says ‘There Is Absolutely No Truth’.

Guess that's why Nithya forayed into movies as a child actor as she has the charm of an actor. Yes, Menen's first brush with acting in Hanuman in 1998.

Hanuman is a French-Indian film directed by Frédéric Fougea and starred Scottish actors Robert Cavanah and our very own Tabu. Nithya played Tabu's sister. The movie is about a baby monkey who builds a great bond with Tom, Robert's character. Nithya Menen Reveals How a Film Reviewer Stalked Her; Thiruchitrambalam Actress Alleges He Harassed Her for Six Years and Its Shocking.

Nithya Menen was also part of the Hindi TV serial Chhoti Maa...Ek Anokha Bandhan which aired from 2001-2002.

