Nivetha Pethuraj is known for her works in Tamil and Telugu film industries. The beauty who was recently seen in the film Pon Manickavel had made her acting debut in the year 2016. But you’d be amazed to know that the previous year she was crowned as Miss India UAE. The 30-year-old diva has created an impressive mark not just on the big screens, but even off screen as well. She is not just a fabulous actress, but an inspiration when it comes to fashion too. Pon Manickavel Song Uthira Uthira: Prabhudeva Romances Nivetha Pethuraj In This Beautiful Melody Composed By D Imman (Watch Video).

Nivetha Pethuraj has made heads turn with her remarkable sartorial choices, especially the Indian outfits. Her picks have been classy and she has slayed it with absolute grace. If you scroll through her Instagram profile, you’ll see stunning pictures of the birthday girl, looking ravishing in Indian wear. On the occasion of her 30th birthday, let’s take a look at some of her pictures in which she has donned Indian outfits, giving it an intriguing fusion.

Classy

GLAM

Pretty In Pink

Stunner

Bright And Beautiful

Subtle Attire

WOW

Nivetha Pethuraj looks bold and beautiful in these outfits and we just can’t take our eyes off the actress. She looks effortlessly stylish in all these pictures. We wish Nivetha a very happy birthday and a wonderful year ahead!

