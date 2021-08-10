Telugu actor Vishwak Sen launched the theatrical trailer of his upcoming film Paagal on Tuesday. The trailer begins on interesting note with Vishwak Sen introducing himself as Prem and discloses he loved a total of 1,600 girls. Vishwak Sen is seen proposing his love to different girls and he infuriates his best friends too. Rajkummar Rao to Star In Hit Remake: All You Need to Know About The Telugu Film and Where to Watch It Online.

The actor released the trailer on his social media accounts and captioned it: "August 14 world wide theatrical release #paagal". Directed by Naressh Kuppili, the film is presented by Dil Raju. Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao to Headline Hindi Remake of Sailesh Kolanu's Telugu Blockbuster 'Hit'.

Check Out the Trailer of Paagal Below:

The film is produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations in association with Bekkam Venu Gopal's Lucky Media. Paagal will release in theatres on August 14.

