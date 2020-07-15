Telugu movie Hit The First Case is getting remade in Hindi. That trend isn't unusual but what made this remake quite interesting is the person starring in it. Rajkummar Rao will play the lead here which was done by Vishwak Sen in the original. Generally, it's either Salman Khan or Akshay Kumar or the recent favourite Shahid Kapoor taking up the mantle of doing remakes. Rao's selection strangely gives us hope that it will elevate the experience for the Hindi speaking audience. Now there must be many who aren't too aware of the Telugu thriller and so, we have decided to give you a rundown of what the original was. Tollywood Producer Dil Raju Ties The Knot Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Wedding Pics Go Viral

HIT - the story!

Hit's full form is Homicide Intervention Team. It's a story of a cop, Vikram Rudraraju, who is looking to find out a missing woman but has a dreary past that made him to develop PTSD. The case gets personal when his girlfriend goes missing in a similar way. Sailesh Kolanu, the director of the original, will also helm the Hindi remake and he feels Rajkummar suits the character of Vikram really well. He said in his statement, “The first case of Hit tells the story of a police officer who is constantly fighting a battle with his past and his present. So it’s a troubled character. I wanted to cast someone who can bring that darkness to the role and still make the audience root for him with a mature performance. I felt Raj can evoke that kind of a response." We don't doubt that at all.

Mixed Reviews

Many found Hit to be a gripping thriller when it released in February 28 this year. But there were critics who found the pace sluggish and length stretched. Guess the Hindi remake will be tauter and the director could take these suggestions constructively. As for performances, with Rao in the lead, the battle has been won to a large extent.

Nani presence

Hit-The First Case was bankrolled by popular actor Nani and Prashanti Tipireni. While Nani has shared Taran Adarsh's post on the remake on Twitter saying 'Happy and Proud', the announcement has Dil Raju and Kuldeep Rathore as the producers. It does make us wonder if Nani is not part of the Hindi remake. Dil Raju is also involved with the remake of Jersey, starring Shahid Kapoor.

Box office Hit too!

Guess the movie's name was a spoiler, in terms of box office earnings. As per AndhraBoxOffice, the movie touched the break-even mark pretty quickly in the Telugu states and the US. In its first weekend, the film made Rs 4.37 crore . The worldwide theatricals were sold at Rs 5 crore. However, Coronavirus pandemic did shorten its time at the theatres. We hope the Hindi remake will not encounter any such mishaps. It starts filming in 2021.

A Hit franchise

Hit is said to be an investigative thriller franchise with Vishwak's being the first one. Hopefully, the same will be the case with the Hindi remake as well.

The original watch

You can check out the original on Amazon Prime Video and decide if you will watch the remake too. Although Sailesh Kolanu did say he will tweak the story to suit the sensibilities pan-India.

