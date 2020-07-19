Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly, who was last seen in Geetu Mohandas’ Moothon, will next be seen Padavettu. This upcoming flick marks the directorial debut of Liju Krishna and also Sunny Wayne would be making his debut as a producer. When the makers had shared the film’s first look, it had dropped the hint that this movie probably has Nivin’s character in a rural setting. The makers have now released the first look of Nivin in Padavettu, set against a rural backdrop. Fans are mighty impressed to see his intense, rugged avatar in this poster. Padavettu: Manju Warrier to Share Screen Space with Nivin Pauly For the First Time!

We have seen Nivin Pauly in numerous characters –a caring brother in Bangalore Days, a charming lover in Premam, a responsible son in Jacobinte Swargarajyam, a strict and smart sub-inspector in Action Hero Biju, a ruthless youth wing’s leader in Sakhavu, and many more. But now it is said that Nivin would once again be seen in a totally different character in Padavettu. While sharing the poster Nivin wrote, “Conflict...Struggle...Survival...As long as humans are there, the fight will continue... Revealing the first look of #Padavettu from @SunnyWayn Productions written and directed by #LijuKrishna. @ManjuWarrier4 @AditiBalan @govind_vasantha”. Padavettu: Aruvi Fame Aditi Balan to Make Her Mollywood Debut Opposite Nivin Pauly.

Nivin Pauly In Padavettu

#PadavettuFL

Excellent First Look

Excellent FirstLook Nivin pauly 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Eagerly waiting for the movie#Padavettu https://t.co/uJsmW099uK — manikantavamsi (@manikantavamsi9) July 19, 2020

Raw And Rugged

Thuramugam#Padavettu GangsterofMundanmala BismiSpecial line up after Moothon is impressive. Almost left his boy next door look and venturing into raw and rugged look. An amazing 2021&22 ahead for Nivin❤️ അവർക്ക് ചേഞ്ച്‌ വേണമെത്രെ ചേഞ്ച്‌😎 അപ്പടിയെ വേറെ ട്രാക്ക്😍#PadavettuFL pic.twitter.com/y72xCpQMCI — NivinSuriya (@nivin_suriya) July 19, 2020

Promising Avatar

Malayalam actress Manju Warrier would be sharing screen space with Nivin Pauly in Padavettu for the first time. Also, Aditi Balan, who had shot to fame for her role in her Kollywood debut Aruvi, will also be seen playing a key role in this upcoming Malayalam film. Govind Vasantha has been roped in to compose music for Padavettu. The makers are yet to announce the film’s release date.

