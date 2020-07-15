During the testing time of COVID-19 pandemic, many people from the Indian film industry are doing their bit to help out people. From providing essential things to providing financial support, the help is in all forms. South actor Kiccha Sudeep also has been extensively working on this front to battle out difficulties caused due to pandemic. Now, the star has reportedly gone a step forward and adopted 4 government schools in Karnataka. Dabangg 3 Villain Kiccha Sudeep Reveals Why He Never Hated Anyone More Than Hrithik Roshan After Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.

As per a report in TOI, the actor has been consistently working on helping out those who asked for help amid the crisis, without much noise. He adopted four schools located in Chitradurga district, Karnataka. His trust is planning to digitize all the schools and also install computers. He is making sure the schools are well-equipped and provide quality education even post pandemic situation.

In addition to this, the trust is also apparently taking care of the salaries of the teaching staff in the schools. They are also working towards the scholarship part of the learning process.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he is soon to be seen in a film titled as Phantom, loaded with a lot of action sequences. The next schedule of the movie is set to be shot in a forest-like set up that is made in the Annapoorna studios in Hyderabad. The shooting process will undergo with proper social distancing precautions, as reported.

