Coronavirus had halted film shoots since a while and now and things are getting back to normal slowly with new guidelines in place. We had recently spotted actors once again stepping out for dubbing sessions and a few others including Ayushmann Khurrana also shot for commercials. In South, the shoot for Kiccha Sudeep's upcoming film Phantom began on Thursday, July 16. The actor took to Twitter to share pictures from the same as he wrote about maintaining social distancing guidelines while getting back to work. Kiccha Sudeep Adopts 4 Government Schools In Karnataka, Actor To Make Them Well-Equipped and Digitalised.

Sudeep shared a series of pictures as he got back on the sets of his upcoming film Phantom and wrote, "Every minute precautions've been taken care of by the production n its nicer to see great spirits and enthusiasm on set. Each available person is taking every necessary step to remain safe. Hoping for everything to sail through smoothly. Best wishes." The actor and everyone else on set was seen sporting masks. The film shoot has begun with minimum crew for now. Kichcha Sudeep Gets 'Most Promising Actor' Honour at DPIFF Awards 2020 For Dabangg 3 (View Pic).

Check Out Sudeep's Post Here:

#PhantomStartsRolling at hyd. Every minute precautions've been taken care of by the production n its nicer to see great spirits and enthusiasm on set. Each available person is taking every necessary step to remain safe. Hoping for everything to sail through smoothly. Best wshs🤗. pic.twitter.com/1IWKVXYVXw — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) July 16, 2020

Recently, the actor was also in the news for his goodwill as he silently adopted four government schools in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district. Reports stated that the actor's trust has implemented scholarship programs to help students and has also planned to take care of teachers’ salaries. We hear the actor's team has also been working hard to help digitizing the education process in these schools.

