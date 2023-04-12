Pichaikkaran 2's new poster is not original! Well, we ain't saying this but Christopher Kanagaraj's latest tweet compares Vijay Antony's 2023 release Pichaikkaran's poster with Colin Farrell's 2015 film Lobster's poster and well the resemblance is uncanny. Both the pics see the lead actors of the respective films hugging silhouette of a woman. Check it out for yourself. Vijay Antony Reveals He Suffered Severe Jaw and Nose Injuries During Pichaikkaran 2 Shoot in Malaysia; Actor Has Undergone Major Surgery and is Safely Recovering.

Pichaikkaran 2 Poster Inspired From Lobster:

This is copycat not from inspiration. Pls use some creativity. Very sloppy work from pichaikkaran2 poster design team @vijayantonyfilm @vijayantony — Shan 🇮🇳 (@kevincsk28) April 12, 2023

