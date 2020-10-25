While fans were eagerly waiting to hear an update on the release date of Power Star Pawan Kalyan (PSPK) starrer Vakeel Saab, PSPK fans were in for another treat! Here’s an announcement on his next mega project for which he would be joining hands with director Saagar K Chandra. Production house Sithara Entertainments has shared that they would be bankrolling the next film of PSPK. Isn’t this a great news to be shared on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra 2020? Vakeel Saab Motion Poster: Power Star Pawan Kalyan's Dapper Look From His Upcoming Courtroom Drama Looks Impressive (Watch Video).

The production house shared on its Twitter handle, “Your most Beloved, Stylish & Highly volatile Super Cop is back in our Next! @SitharaEnts Production No 12 ft. the one & only POWER STAR @pawankalyan garu!” The makers shared a motion poster to make this announcement and energetic background score was enough to prove that this flick will be high on action and drama. Ace composer Thaman S has been roped in to compose the music of this untitled project. PSPK27: Power Star Pawan Kalyan Teams Up With Director Krish Jagarlamudi for His Next (View Poster).

Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s Film With Saagar K Chandra

This untitled project is bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi. We just cannot wait to know about more details about this upcoming film! Stay tuned for further updates!

