Prabeesh Chakkalakkal, Malayalam actor and dubbing artiste is no more. The actor was shooting for a telefilm when he collapsed on the set and died soon after. He was 44. He was shooting for a movie on waste management movie for Cochin Collage's YouTube channel when he suggested his tongue was going dry and needed some water. However, he collapsed as soon as he had a sip of the water. As per reports in Samakalika Malayalam, his team tried to stop vehicles to take him to the hospital but no one was willing to help. And by the time they managed to reach the hospital, he was dead already. Malayalam Actor Ravi Vallathol, 67, Passed Away at Residence in Thiruvananthapuram.

Prabeesh is survived by his father Joseph, wife Jansy and child Taniya. The funeral will take place at the Maradu Moothedam church on Monday afternoon. The late actor had finished shooting his portion for the telefilm and had even posed with his team for a group picture. Post which, he collapsed on the set and his coworkers rushed immediately to his rescue. Besides being an artiste, he was an employee of JSW Cements Limited and was also a Christian Service Society (CSS) state committee member.

We pray for his departed soul to rest in peace.

