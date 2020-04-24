Rajinikanth Fan Allegedly Murders a Thalapathy Vijay Fan Over COVID-19 Donations

Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Fandom can really turn fatal at times and many such instances are witnessed in the past. One such shocking incident was seen in Tamil Nadu due to crazy fanatics of Kollywood stars Rajinikanth and Vijay. Two best friends (both aged 22) had a tiff between the coronavirus relief funds by both these actors. However, these two guys ended up fighting over the issue that ended up into a murder. Superstar Rajinikanth and His Wife Latha Help Transgenders amid Coronavirus Lockdown (Watch Video).

Thalapathy Vijay's fan M Yuvaraj and Rajinikanth's fan A Dinesh Babu got into a heated argument over who donated more for the COVID-19 relief funds. During their physical fight, Dinesh allegedly pushed Yuvaraj who ended up dying on the spot.

The brawl left everyone in the state of shock. Dinesh has been arrested by Marakanam police officials and investigation is underway. Meanwhile, both the actors have been extensively spreading awareness regarding the coronavirus health scare. They also contributed to the to cause through various relief funds. Not just them but other stars down the south industry are also doing their bit to help the essential service providers. Coming back to the unfortunate incident, the actors are yet to comment on it. This is another example of the fandom gone wrong for the superstars of the country and hopefully no one imitates the same! Stay tuned with us more updates.