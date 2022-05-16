In 777 Charlie Rakshit Shetty plays the character Dharma who is seen as an unapproachable man, working in a manufacturing factory. But lonely lifestyle gets better after a pup named Charlie comes into his life and things start to change for him. This Kannada movie written and directed by Kiranraj K promises to be a heartwarming tale, set to be released on June 10. 777 Charlie Release Date: Rakshit Shetty and Sangeetha Sringeri-Starrer To Hit Big Screens on June 10.

Watch The Trailer Of 777 Charlie Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)