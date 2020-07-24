Telugu star Ram Charan insists on paying heed only to credible information. In his latest Instagram picture, Ram Charan strikes a pensive pose. One arm folded, the actor scratches a earlobe as if immersed in deep thought. A full beard completes the intense mood of the frame. "Listening to Credible info ONLY!" he captioned the snapshot. Actor Akhil Akkineni took to the comment section and wrote: "What a caption! completely you! Upasana Kamineni Konidela Turns A Year Older Today! Ram Charan Wishes His Wife With A Beautiful Post

Actor Varun Tej Konidela commented: "Hahahah..good one anna!" On the work front, the actor will be seen in SS Rajamouli's much-awaited big-ticket film "RRR". The mega-budget film stars Ram Charan along with Jr. NTR and Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The film also features international actors Ray Stevenson, Allison Doody and Samuthirakani.

Check Out Ram Charan's Instagram Post Below

View this post on Instagram Listening to Credible info ONLY!! A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan) on Jul 23, 2020 at 10:08pm PDT

The period drama narrates a fictitious tale based on the life of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Unconfirmed reports have stated that the film is being produced at an estimated budget of Rs 450 crore.

