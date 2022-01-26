India is celebrating it's 73rd Republic Day today (January 26). And to mark the national festival as a proud Indian he took to Twitter and shared a video of Indian Air force. He wrote, "Goosebumps!! To see the might of our Indian Air Force… leaves you spellbound. Wishing everyone a Happy Republic Day with a proud heart. Jai hind." Happy Republic Day: Amitabh Bachchan, Mammootty, Mahesh Babu And Other Celebs Share R-Day Wishes On Social Media.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Goosebumps!! To see the might of our Indian Air Force… leaves you spellbound. Wishing everyone a Happy Republic Day with a proud heart. Jai hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/HHZWo0VxXU — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)