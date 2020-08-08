Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding day is here and all the fans are super excited about it! The south star has been teasing his fans with little glimpses from his wedding festivities and pre- wedding ceremony. Their looks from the previous ceremonies just rocked the internet. As they gear for their big day held in Hyderabad on 8 August, 2020, wishes are already pouring in. Bollywood star Akshay Kumar also took to Twitter to congratulate the groom and the bride. Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj Wedding: Bridegroom Poses with Father Suresh Babu and Uncle Venkatesh Daggubati Ahead Of the Royal Ceremony!.

Khiladi Kumar wished his Baby co-star in a short but sweet tweet. He wrote, "Perfect way to get permanently locked-down :) Congratulations @RanaDaggubati, wishing you both a lifetime of happiness." He shared Rana's previous tweet that has a still from the soon-to-be-married couple's pre-wedding festivity. Check out the tweet below.

Akshay Kumar's Tweet:

Perfect way to get permanently locked-down :) Congratulations @RanaDaggubati , wishing you both a lifetime of happiness ♥️ https://t.co/asr7d0Vrf2 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 8, 2020

Earlier, south diva Samantha Akkineni shared a beautiful snap from the festivity. She is seen having a fun time with with the groom, both looking stylish as ever. The wedding is said to be an intimate affair with only around 30 guests' presence at the venue. This was decided due to the safety aspects during coronavirus pandemic.

