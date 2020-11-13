Bigg Boss Kannada 7 contestant and senior journalist Ravi Belagere passed away during the wee hours of November 13, 2020. Ravi reportedly suffered a heart attack in his office in Bengaluru. He was 62 at the time of his passing. Ravi was taken to a hospital nearby his office but was declared dead at the time of arrival. Asif Basra, Hostages 2 Star, Found Dead in His House in Dharamshala; Initial Reports Say He Died By Suicide.

Ravi Belagere was well known in the Kannada media circles for his contribution to the field of journalism. He also was the founder of the Hai Bangalore tabloid and also started a magazine called O Manase. Ravi's tabloid covered the Bengaluru underworld, the city's police force and the gangsters who ran rampant back in the day, extensively and closely. Asif Basra Dies Allegedly By Suicide in Dharamshala; The Kai Po Che Actor Was Reportedly Suffering From Depression.

In his career, Ravi amassed prestigious awards such as the Karnataka Media Academy Award for Lifetime Achievement Karnataka Sahitya Academy Award and the Rajyothsava award among others. As per newsminite, Ravi was also an accomplished author with 70 books under his name

Ravi Belagere's remains will be kept at the Prarthana School in Bengaluru for his well wishers to come and pay their respects before conducting his last rites. Our deepest condolences to Ravi's family!

