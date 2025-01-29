The makers of director Ganesh K Babu’s upcoming film, tentatively titled #RM34 and featuring Ravi Mohan in the lead, have now roped in Sam C S as the music director of the film. On Tuesday, Screen Scene Media Entertainment, the production house producing the film, announced that it would be releasing a title announcement teaser on Wednesday (January 29). ‘Kadhalikka Neramillai’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Ravi Mohan and Nithya Menen’s Rom-Com Earns INR 2.35 Crore on Opening Day in India – Reports.

Taking to its X timeline, the production house said, “Something big coming up on the way. Watch out for @iam_RaviMohan's #RM34 Title Announcement Teaser releasing tomorrow at 11AM. Directed by @ganeshkbabu Produced by @Screensceneoffl #SundarArumugam. A @samcsmusic Musical.”

‘RM34’ Title Announcement Teaser Update

Interestingly, the production house, while first announcing the project in October last year, had named Harris Jayaraj as the music director of the film. However, in subsequent posts that it put out in December last year, Harris’s name went missing. Rumours doing the rounds in the industry suggested that the music director had opted out of the project. Jayam Ravi Changes His Name to Ravi Mohan, Launches Ravi Mohan Studios to Support Emerging Talent.

Today, the production house confirmed Sam C S as the music director of the film. Directed by the immensely talented Ganesh K Babu, whose film Dada took the Tamil film industry by storm, #RM34 has cinematography by Ezhil Arasu and editing by Kathiresh Alagesan, both of whom were also part of the team that made Dada. Well known director Rathna Kumar has co-written the script of this film, which features Daudee Jiwal as the female lead. The film has triggered huge expectations as rumours suggest Ravi Mohan will be seen playing a politician in this film.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 29, 2025 07:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).