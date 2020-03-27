RRR: Jr NTR Introduces Ram Charan’s Look As Alluri Sitarama Raju, The Fierce Revolutionary Freedom Fighter! (Watch Video)

Ram Charan’s First Look From RRR (Photo Credits: YouTube Still)

As promised, Jr NTR has dropped the special surprise for Ram Charan! This surprise was supposed to be released at 10am today, however, due to certain reasons it had to be delayed. About the delay Jr NTR mentioned, “Sorry brother @AlwaysRamCharan. I sent your gift to Jakkanna @ssrajamouli last night for his opinion. Being Rajamouli, you know how it goes. Small delay..” But the long wait, has been worth the while. Jr NTR has released Ram Charan’s first look from RRR. The latter plays the role of the revolutionary freedom fighter, Alluri Sitarama Raju, in this SS Rajamouli directorial. And we must say, Ram Charan is looking fierce and promising as Alluri Sitarama Raju. #BheemForRamaraju: Jr NTR to Give Birthday Boy Ram Charan a Digital Surprise That He’ll Never Forget!

Jr NTR, who plays the role of Komaram Bheem in RRR, describes Alluri Sitarama Raju as his brother and his friend - a man who is fearless, who doesn’t fear death, the king of the jungle. Ram Charan is seen in a pair of khaki pants, flaunting his chiselled body, the rage within him can be seen in his eyes, a young man who does not fear to take guns and ammunition. This first look of Ram Charan is indeed the perfect treat for all his fans on his birthday. The voice-over that you hear in this video is of Bheem aka Jr NTR. RRR Updates: Will Ram Charan’s First Look Be Unveiled On His Birthday?

Ram Charan As Alluri Sitarama Raju (Telugu Version)

First Look Of Ram Charan From RRR (Hindi Version)

Ram Charan who is extremely elated about his first look from RRR being released on his birthday, shared a tweet that read, “A big thanks to my brother @tarak9999, @ssrajamouli garu & the entire team of @rrrmovie for such a sweet and special video for me and my fans... Thank you sir! Hope you all love and enjoy it at home.” RRR is all set to hit the screens on January 8, 2021 in five languages - Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The movie is produced under the banner of DVV Entertainments.